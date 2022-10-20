bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.40 ($4.49) and last traded at €4.47 ($4.56). 3,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.51 ($4.60).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

