Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,839,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $38.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,810.17. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,855.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,974.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

