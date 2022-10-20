Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 84200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Blue Star Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.
Featured Articles
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.