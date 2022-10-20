Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 84200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Blue Star Gold

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 109,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,350. Insiders bought a total of 374,300 shares of company stock worth $124,384 over the last quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

