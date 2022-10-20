BMO Capital Markets Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $26.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Plug Power stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

