Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,556,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

BR stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

