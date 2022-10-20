Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $24.83

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $823.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 289,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

