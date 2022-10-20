Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $363.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sonova Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. Sonova has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

