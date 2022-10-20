Brokerages Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) PT at $37.00

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMICY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of UMICY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

