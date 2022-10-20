BTIG Research Cuts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $24.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 252,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,659. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

