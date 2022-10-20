BTIG Research Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $71.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.29.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.41 on Monday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

