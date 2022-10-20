Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Bull Horn Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

About Bull Horn

(Get Rating)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.