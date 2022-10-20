Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.65. 199,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 41,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.
The company has a market capitalization of C$264.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.65.
Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.
