Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $47.89 Average PT from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CPB opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
