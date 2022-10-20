Campbell Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.64. 25,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,521. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

