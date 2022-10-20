Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Trading Down 4.5%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 15,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 275,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

