CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 235,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

