Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

