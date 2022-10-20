Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.5% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 151,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,204. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

