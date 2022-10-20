Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0665 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Chain has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $114.70 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.49 or 0.27468310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

