China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ZNH opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.02. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.