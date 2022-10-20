Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna worth $70,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CI opened at $293.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $300.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

