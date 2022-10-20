Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.75. 825,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

