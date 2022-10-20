Clear Street Markets LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

