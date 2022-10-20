Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

