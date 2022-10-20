Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 95,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PLD opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

