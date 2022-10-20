Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 3,867 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

