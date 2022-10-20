Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Cloudflare stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,720,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 105,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

