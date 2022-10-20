Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $63.64. 151,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,317,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,169.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.