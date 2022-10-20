Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $198,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,197,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 317,245 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

