Comparing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $26.73, indicating a potential upside of 114.53%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.73 $907.28 million $4.90 2.54 Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.85 $45.62 million $0.85 14.12

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. 360 DigiTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 28.82% 32.37% 14.68% Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55%

Dividends

360 DigiTech pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. 360 DigiTech pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Runway Growth Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.