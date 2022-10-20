Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 1,223,208 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,223,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,193,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.63% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 16,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,137. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

