Cowen Upgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to “Outperform”

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

NYSE XYL opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $207,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

