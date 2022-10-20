Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €16.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA EVK opened at €18.52 ($18.89) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.60. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

