Crewe Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 814,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

