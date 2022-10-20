Crewe Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

