Crewe Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $273.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $222.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

