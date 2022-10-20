Critical Survey: Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) vs. Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -14.64% -2.10% Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92%

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Senti Biosciences and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Qiagen 0 5 1 0 2.17

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 253.26%. Qiagen has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Senti Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Qiagen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.31 $512.60 million $2.22 19.25

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences.

Summary

Qiagen beats Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

