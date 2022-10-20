Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.26).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.56. The company has a market capitalization of £19.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

