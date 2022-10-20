Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.90

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.01), with a volume of 1155778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.02).

Custodian REIT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.12. The firm has a market cap of £369.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89.

Custodian REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insider Transactions at Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Malcolm Cooper acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, with a total value of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

(Get Rating)

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

