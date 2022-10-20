CX Institutional Buys 10,144 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.81. 5,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,571. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

