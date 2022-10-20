CX Institutional Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

AON traded down $5.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.63. 17,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,008. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.02. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.