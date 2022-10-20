CX Institutional Sells 26,890 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

EWC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 120,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,706. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

