CX Institutional Takes Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CX Institutional owned 1.56% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 145,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 371,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

