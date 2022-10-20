Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

