DeltaFi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $20,307.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

