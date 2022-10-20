Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) vs. Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.6% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -15.40% -444.71% -38.22% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.26 -$1.01 billion ($2.62) -1.32 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

