Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,761,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 618.7 days.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

