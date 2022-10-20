Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 119,341 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,341 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

