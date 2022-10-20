Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 258.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 48.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 22.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 114,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

ETN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.34. 5,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.