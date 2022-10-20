Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Embecta alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Down 2.1 %

Embecta stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Embecta has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.